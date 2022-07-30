BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health, Mercy, and Memorial hospitals teamed up to host a back-to-school giveaway for local families.

The event left kids and parents alike with big smiles at a time many families are scraping to get by.

It’s a back-to-school event where hundreds of backpacks, school supplies and food boxes were given out to children and their families.

About 600 backpacks — stuffed with school supplies — were given away at this event. Our friends at Telemundo donated more than 250 backpacks and helped hand them out to children in the community.

“We are out here today for our annual operation back-to-school drive,” Frenchy Valenzuela the coordinator of community benefits for Dignity Health said. “We’re here to give backpacks to the community.”

It wasn’t just hospitals at the event. CAPK, United Way, and Bakersfield City Serve all giving out water, food, and other essentials to families.

“I think it’s super important, in the midst of COVID and after this pandemic, things that happened, people are able to come out here and come together and see the resources that we have in the community and when we all work together, we can make a big difference,” Albert Garza the agency Relations Coordinator for CAPK Food Bank said.

A welcome treat, as students head back to school in less than a month.

“He’s happy he got a backpack you know what I’m saying, because you know sometimes its hard for the fathers to get a backpack for the kids and we’re happy for that day they give us a backpack,” Antonio Beltran a parent said.

By the end of the back-to-school event all of the backpacks had been given out. Many of the families that were given those backpacks said it was a big blessing.