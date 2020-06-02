6-year-old boy celebrates end of chemotherapy treatment with parade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over the weekend, a local 6-year-old boy celebrated a very special day with a drive-by parade in northwest Bakersfield.

JJ celebrated the end of his chemotherapy after undergoing treatment for Leukemia for over two years at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.

Bakersfield firefighters, family and friends drove past his home and honked theirs horns as JJ rang his own bell in celebration.

Normally, when children end chemo, they ring the bell at the hospital, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that wasn’t possible for JJ right now. Nonetheless, that didn’t stop JJ from celebrating.