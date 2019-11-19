6-year-old Bakersfield girl killed in crash near Santa Clarita

by: Associated Press

A 6-year-old Bakersfield girl was killed in a car accident in Stevenson Ranch near Santa Clarita yesterday. 

The California Highway Patrol said at around 9:39 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was driving a 2019 Subaru northbound on Old Road when she veered into the southbound lanes, struck a curb, sign and traffic signal. The vehicle then entered the intersection of Pico Canyon Road and hit another traffic signal, a tree and a traffic signal box. 

The vehicle came to a rest on the northwest corner of Pico Canyon Road and Old Road and then caught fire. The woman, the six-year-old girl as well as a 2-year-old girl were pulled from the vehicle by good Samaritans, CHP said. 

The driver along with the 2-year-old, both from Bakersfield, were sent to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment of major injuries. The 6-year-old was also sent to the hospital but later died from severe injuries, CHP said.

