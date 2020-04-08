6 members of Bakersfield family test positive for coronavirus

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kern County is growing by the day.

Although some believed it may never hit close to home, one local family proves the virus won’t slow down for anyone.

Jamie Rosenblad, 19, said she never thought coronavirus would make its way to Kern County.

“This whole thing, [I thought,] it’s not possible for Kern County to get it,” Rosenblad said. “It won’t reach where home is”

However, as the last month turned into a harsh wake up call for the country, a painful reality began to sink in for the Bakersfield resident.

“[But] then it reached right where home was.”

“I haven’t seen her in a week and 2 days,” Rosenblad said.

Her mother, Lisa Mudy, 40, is in a medically induced coma after she suffered complications from COVID-19.

“I haven’t heard her voice, I haven’t gotten that mom hug that I need right now,” Rosenblad said. “So it is really hard.”

Rosenblad said she knew something was wrong with Mundy, even before her mother tested positive for the virus.

“She FaceTimed me because she couldn’t talk,” Rosenblad said. “She was not able to move air into her body, and push any out, so she was coughing and choking. When I walked into her room and turned the bedroom light on, she was blue.”

Mundy, a woman her daughter says is loved by many, now fights for her life.

“She is the most selfless person on the face of planet earth,” Rosenblad said. “She is the happiest person that you will ever meet, she has a smile that can literally light up a room.”

Mundy is expected to remain on a ventilator for 6 more weeks, but her complications go even further for this family.

“For me it was in my throat, it is my grandparent’s lungs as well, but they are not anywhere near as bad as my mom,” Rosenblad said. “My little brother, he has sinus pressure.”

5 of Rosenblad’s family members tested positive for coronavirus, not including herself.

The family’s fight toward recovery, a hopeful reality check for those who aren’t practicing social distancing.

“People don’t know the severity of this at all,” Rosenblad said. “They’re not taking it seriously. People are going out doing things, hanging out with friends in big gatherings, when there is a family out there like mine, who has a person fighting for their life.”

Rosenblad said she is nearly 100% recovered from COVID-19.

However, Mundy will remain in a medically induced coma for 6 more weeks.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page.