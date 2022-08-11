BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prison officials said six inmates were hurt after a riot broke out Thursday morning at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson told 17 News the riot broke out in one of the prison’s yards just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said correctional officers used chemical agents and less-lethal foam rounds to stop the riot. Several makeshift weapons were found at the scene, according to CDCR.

Six inmates were taken to outside hospitals for treatment. No CCI staff were hurt in the riot.

The incident is under investigation.