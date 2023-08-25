BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Six Bakersfield firefighters and two engines are assisting in battling the Happy Camp Complex in Northern California, according to city officials.

City officials say the Six Rivers National Forest has at least 27 confirmed fires due to about 150 lightning strikes on Aug. 15.

Bakersfield resources are focusing on identifying fire locations and triage suppression efforts, according to city officials.

The fires are burning in areas with limited access. The Happy Camp Complex is at 11% containment and has burned 15,972 acres in Siskiyou County, according to Cal Fire.