5.8 magnitude earthquake in Inyo County felt in Bakersfield on Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Inyo County on Wednesday morning shook the Bakersfield area.

The quake hit at about 10:40 a.m. south-southeast of Lone Pine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website. It was initially reported as magnitude 6.1 but was downgraded to 5.8 within minutes.

Several seconds of shaking were felt in Bakersfield. The temblor had a depth of 1.2 miles, according to USGS.

Multiple aftershocks hit near Lone Pine afterward, with magnitude 3.6, 2.5 and 4.4 recorded within 20 minutes of the initial quake.

