BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fifth suspect sought out in the Sept. 23 alleged murder of a body found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Ariz., has been arrested.

Police said Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody in Riverside County around 10 a.m. Friday morning. Cole had an outstanding arrest warrant for murder kidnapping and robbery regarding a homicide that occurred on Sept. 23 in the 300 block of Real Road and north of Bank Street, according to officials.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team helped officers with the BPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team with the arrest.

In the early hours of Sept. 23, BPD officers responded to reports of suspicious circumstances at a residence on the 300 block of Real Road. Officers said they found evidence of foul play had occurred at the home. Several suspects were taken into custody during the investigation before BPD robbery and homicide detectives took over.

Eventually, officers arrested Juan Toscano, 34, for murder. Officials said Toscano admitted he had shot and killed a subject at the residence during an illegal drug deal. The victims body was removed from the residence by other suspects, according to officials. Toscano was booked into the Kern County Jail for murder.

Wednesday, BPD arrested 3 additional suspects related to the case: Javier Ontiveros, 25, Johnny Vega, 29, and Edrich Esquer-Rubio, 21. Vega and Ontiveros were taken into custody without incident. Ontiveros attempted to escape from police while during an interview but was quickly apprehended. They were all booked into the Kern County Jail.