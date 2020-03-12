5th District Supervisor candidate David Abbasi ordered to surrender firearms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – David Abbasi, local activist, businessman and candidate for 5th District supervisor, has been ordered by a judge to turn in all of his guns. Abbasi will not be allowed to use or own firearms for one year, according to the ruling.
The ruling from Judge Stephen D. Schuett came after the Bakersfield Police Department filed a gun violence restraining order against Abbasi.
California “red flag” gun laws allow the police or family members to temporarily confiscate firearms from people who are deemed by a judge to be a danger to themselves or to others.
The judge agreed Abbasi “poses significant” dangers to himself and others, and therefore must not allowed to own or purchase firearms at this time.
Abbasi maintains the ruling is based on political retaliation.
