BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Junior League of Bakersfield hosted the 5th annual Oktoberfest ‘Brews for Books’ Fundraiser on Oct. 21, celebrating with all kinds of German-inspired fun.

The Oktoberfest fundraiser aims to raise money and support children across Kern County in their literacy education. From 5:30 to 9:30, people gathered to eat, drink and support a good cause for the community.

The Junior League of Bakersfield is an all women organization with 300 members. Organizers involved with the event told 17 News how important this is for the youth and their future. “We know how far behind Kern County is in literacy rates and we know it’s important getting books in front of kids,” said Melanie Schroedter with Junior League of Bakersfield. “We’re passionate about it. We think we can do something about it and working with the Kern Literacy Council this year, bringing the Dolly Parton Library to Kern County has been really exciting.”