Posted: Feb 04, 2019 04:56 AM PST

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 04:56 AM PST

State Route 58 lane and ramp closures begin today.

Various on-and off-ramps will be closed today through Friday, February 7.

Closures may be in effect at the following locations between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m:

  • Outside westbound lane on State Route 58 between Cottonwood Road and H Street
  • Westbound State Route 58/Union Avenue on-ramp
  • Westbound State Route 58/Chester Avenue off-ramp
  • The two outside eastbound lanes on State Route 58 between Hughes Lane and Cottonwood Road
  • Eastbound State Route 58/Union Avenue off-ramp
  • Eastbound State Route 58/Cottonwood Road off-ramp

Officials advise that construction work may be postponed and rescheduled without notice due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

For project information, please visit the TRIP website at BakersfieldFreeways.us.        

