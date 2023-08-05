BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 55th annual Fiesta Days Parade hosted by Mountain Memories took place at Frazier Park earlier on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The parade started at 10 a.m., and this year’s grand marshal was Gene Porter, a FedEx driver in the mountain community. Porter was chosen to be the grand marshal because of his attitude and the impact he’s made in the community.

Porter says that delivering to this community has become a part of his job and so much more.

“I was kind of skeptical what to expect, but its nothing but love here,” Porter told 17 News. “I’ve met a lot of great people here, and it became a family type of experience rather than me just working and doing my job.”

Cat Whitelock, Vice President of Mountain Memories, talked more about the event.

“We bring a carnival, we have vendors, we have log song contests, we have kids’ contests, family races, there are live bands all weekend,” Whitelock said. “It is free to enter, and it’s free parking.”

Both Whitelock and President of Mountain Memories Wade Jones said they had been a part of the organization for 15 years. Jones has been president for 11 years, and Whitlock has been vice president for 11 years.

Jones himself has been a part of the Frazier Park community for many more years.

“This is my 50th year ‘on the hill,'” Jones said. “I live in Bakersfield, but it’s good, because the community is still my home, this is still where I’ve always laid my head at the end of the day.”

Fiesta Days will continue through Sunday, Aug. 6.