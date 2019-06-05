Skip to content
Local News
Juneteenth, celebrates the end of slavery
Community agencies creating a safe park for Oildale residents
BPD looking for at-risk runaway girl in southeast Bakersfield
Former KHSD Police Chief Steve Alvidrez killed in hit-and-run crash eight years ago
Local schools, libraries offering free meals for kids this Summer
More Local News Headlines
One man dies in solo-vehicle crash in East Bakersfield
Families celebrate dads with a brunch at Padre Hotel
BPD: Woman likely died from dog attack
KCSO: Searching for two teens in Kern River
Father’s Day Run at the Park at River Walk
Registers at Target stores are up and running
Man’s body found in Lake Isabella
One person arrested during DUI checkpoint
Deadline for talent contest extended until June 30
‘Sports Car at the Museum Car Show’ at Kern County Museum
Sunrise Interviews
Houchin Father’s Day Barbecue and Blood Drive
Steak dinner fundraiser for The Mission at Kern County
Men’s Health Week
Flag Day retirement ceremony
Job Corner 6/11/19
More Sunrise Interviews Headlines
Crime Watch
Police make arrest in deadly Raymond A. Spruance Court shooting
ICE looking for man last seen in Bakersfield
Taft Union High School shooting victim sues district
Tulare County officials release more details in officer-involved shooting that left man dead, woman wounded
Jury finds man guilty of second-degree murder
More Crime Watch Headlines
Business
Dave & Buster’s may be coming to Bakersfield
RECALL: Ford Explorer SUVs
Target ups the ante in online delivery wars
Bernie Sanders urges Walmart board to pay workers more
East Hills Mall Auction Cancelled
More Business Headlines
Politics
Fed likely to leave rates alone but signal readiness to cut
High court lets Virginia voting go ahead under redrawn map
Supreme Court upholds rule allowing state, federal charges
Supreme Court sides with Virginia in uranium mining ban case
High court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
More Politics Headlines
