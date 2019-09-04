55-day closures in effect at Highway 99 ramps in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Work continued Tuesday on a nearly two-month closure of ramps to and from Highway 99 in Central Bakersfield.

The second part of a 55-day closure affecting traffic heading off the northbound Highway 99 began Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The northbound offramp from Highway 99 to Rosedale Highway is now closed.

The northbound on-ramp from Buck Owens Boulevard closed last week.

Detours are posted in the area and Caltrans says work is expected in the area until late October.

Below is a map of the construction and a diagram of the traffic switch in the area on Highway 99.