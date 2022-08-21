BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council had a delicate problem. One of the city’s chief benefactors, a wealthy statesman by the name of Truxtun Beale, had presented the community with a beautiful and distinctive piece of architecture.

The Beale Memorial Clock Tower was erected in 1904, at Beale’s expense, right in the middle of town. Quite literally, in the middle: At Chester Avenue and 17th Street, among the city’s busiest and most central intersections. And the clock tower was in the middle of the intersection.

In 1904, the city’s primary modes of transportation were horses, horse-drawn wagons and human shoe leather, so a 64-foot-tall, Moorish-influenced brick tower was only a moderate impediment. By the beginning of the century’s second decade, however, automobiles were exerting their influence and the clock tower was becoming a problem.

The answer, of course, was obvious: remove it.

But Beale was an important and valued citizen. He was the son of Edward Fitzgerald Beale, an ambassador, pioneering surveyor, military hero, and close friend of President Ulysses S. Grant. Truxtun Beale, who served as the manager of his father’s Tejon Ranch for 13 years before becoming the U.S. Ambassador to Persia, had built the city’s first free public library, gifted it to the community and dedicated it to his father’s memory. The clock tower was part two of Beale’s tribute to his parents: an iconic structure dedicated to the memory of his mother, Mary Edwards Beale.

By 1910, however, motorists were occasionally having a hard time navigating around the clock tower, and wayward drivers were running into it from time to time.

In 1912, Beale decided to sell Tejon Ranch to a syndicate of investors and move to Decatur House, his family’s estate in Washington, D.C. The Bakersfield City Council, struggling with the engineering challenges of a new trolley car system, sensed an opportunity: With Beale moving east, the city might now remove the tower without incurring a generous man’s displeasure. The council voted decisively to dismantle the tower.

The Woman’s Club, among others, wouldn’t have it, and a campaign to save the tower gained steam. Popular unrest finally prompted the city council to reverse itself, and for the next 40 years, drivers dodged the Beale Memorial Clock Tower and its 1,000-pound bell.

Then the earthquake of Aug. 22, 1952, rocked the city, shaking loose facades, bringing down walls, leveling roofs and knocking pieces of the clock tower into the street. The iconic structure’s damage was significant, but was it irreparable? It didn’t matter: The city council had its justification to act. The earthquake had presented the city with a second opportunity to rid itself of a safety hazard and traffic impediment. This time, over scattered objections, the city council prevailed.

Among the structures also suffering major earthquake damage: The county courthouse, built in 1912. Decades before, the Beale Memorial Library had moved into the courthouse basement from its original location at the northwest corner of Chester and 17th, perhaps 100 feet from the clock tower, and now it too was facing demolition.

In one day, Truxtun Beale’s memorial tributes to his parents, the library named for father, Edward Fitzgerald Beale, and the Clock Tower, built in honor of his mother Mary, were damaged seriously enough to eventually be condemned.

A decade after the 1952 earthquake, historical preservationists pushed successfully to have a replica Beale Memorial Clock Tower built, and it was unveiled in 1964 at what is now the Kern County Museum, a mile and a half north of its original location. Truxtun Beale died in Maryland in 1936, 16 years before the earthquake and 28 years before the replica was completed – safely to the side of Chester Avenue.