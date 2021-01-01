515 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Friday in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health reported 515 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There were no new deaths.

To date, the county has had 69,484 cases and 512 deaths. Public health officials say 20,470 residents have recovered, and 13,151 are presumed recovered. There were 35,043 people isolating at home.

A total of 271,508 tests have come back negative, and 1,479 tests are pending, officials said. There have been 42,766 cases among 18 to 49 years old, 8,237 cases in those under 18, a total of 12,409 cases among those 50 to 64 years old and 6,028 cases in those 65 and older.

The department has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.