BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 50th Annual North of the River Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 9 with the theme “A Christmas Carol.”

Parade organizers say the parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on southbound Chester Avenue between China Grade Loop and East Norris Road.

China Grade Loop west of McCray Street and down North Chester Avenue between China Grade Loop and Washington Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon.

If you are unable to watch the parade in person it will be streamed on the NOR Facebook @NORfun.

For more information visit the NOR Website.