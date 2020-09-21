’50s legend Pat Boone helps Bakersfield’s Mayf Nutter celebrate W. Virginia honor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A longtime Bakersfield entertainer is getting some special recognition.

Mayf Nutter, a singer, actor and general all-around cut-up, is being honored by the Music Hall of Fame of his native West Virginia.

But the ceremony, set for April, was postponed due to the pandemic — and after it was cancelled a second time in July, this time for good, Nutter decided to just record his musical acceptance — and he did so this week.

He brought along a friend you might recognize — especially if you’re of a certain age.

Mayf Nutter is almost 80 so he looks a little different than he did when he made 56 guest appearances on Buck Owens’ pre-”Hee Haw” television program — Buck Owens’ Ranch. He went on to appear on tv shows like The Waltons, Falcon Crest, Knots Landing and others . A born entertainer, that Mayf Nutter.

Hey, who’s that guy sitting next to Mayf on the sofa of the recording studio, where Mayf is taping a little something for his induction into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame?

Hint: He had a song, sometimes two, on the top 40 pop chart for 220 straight weeks — longer than Elvis Presley ever did, longer even than Elton John, who managed it for 157 weeks.

He and Nutter have been friends for 40 years. Met playing basketball, of all things. By that time, Boone was already famous, having recorded in practically every genre of music.

“Pop, of course,” says Boone. “Rock ‘n’ roll. Hard rock is a different category. Patriotic. Country. Movie themes. Love songs. … Gospel, of course. I’m in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.”

Boone, who’s 86, came up from his home in Beverly Hills just for the day to cut a few songs with his old friend at Triple Seven Recording, a private studio tucked away in the Rio Bravo hills, with producer Rick “Reno” Stevens.

Boone was a superstar before the word entered the lexicon, but he knows the nature of fame — it can be so, so fleeting.

“I don’t know, I mean, somebody may come along and just hypnotize everybody for five years,” he said, “and be on the singles charts for …”

His friend Nutter interrupts.

“Not the way that you did, Pat, not the way you did.”

Every reunion is special when you reach your 80s. Nutter and Boone seemed to know that, and they made it count.

Nutter has another recording session coming up this week and he has been ordered to keep quiet to let his voice rest, not an easy thing for a guy like him to do. These wildfires, with their heavy, pervasive smoke, have not helped matters one bit.

But Nutter knows this Hall of Fame opportunity is a big chance to build his legacy. And he is going to make that count too.