$50k donated to Wounded Heroes Fund, over the years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A generous contribution to the Wounded Heroes Fund, put them over the $50,000 mark Thursday afternoon.

Over the years, Stockdale Moose Lodge has been donating to the fund, and on Thursday, one charitable check brought their total donations to $50,000.

The Wounded Heroes Fund is a local organization that works to connect veterans with programs specifically designed to help with their transition back into civilian life.

Organizers say the generosity of the lodge will help with their programs and outreach.