BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Efforts are underway to break ground on a memorial to honor the fallen and everyone who fought in World War Two.

The memorial is set to be built in Jastro Park and will cost $500,000 to build. The memorial committee is holding a groundbreaking ceremony and fundraiser to raise money for the monument on May 21.

For $15, you will get a barbecue lunch and see plans for the memorial.