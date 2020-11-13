500 volunteers needed for annual Point in Time homeless count in January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative is looking for hundreds of volunteers to conduct the annual Point in Time count in January.

They need 500 volunteers to help conduct the count at the beginning of the year. The count provides a snapshot of homelessness in Kern County. The numbers are sent to the state to determine what kind of funding and resources the county receives to address homelessness.

The county will be held on Jan. 27, 2021. You can sign up to volunteer at this website.