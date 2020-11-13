500 volunteers needed for annual Point in Time homeless count in January

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative is looking for hundreds of volunteers to conduct the annual Point in Time count in January.

They need 500 volunteers to help conduct the count at the beginning of the year. The count provides a snapshot of homelessness in Kern County. The numbers are sent to the state to determine what kind of funding and resources the county receives to address homelessness.

The county will be held on Jan. 27, 2021. You can sign up to volunteer at this website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News