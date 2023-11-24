BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Volunteers prepared 500 meals at the Blessing Corner Ministries’ annual Thanksgiving feast on South Union Avenue.

Organizers said this was the first time the ministry was able to serve the meals inside since 2019 because of the pandemic.

Pastor Sheila Drummer said the ministry delivered 189 meals to seniors Wednesday and gave out more than 1,600 meals to individuals Sunday.

On Thanksgiving, the Ministry handed out hundreds of to-go bags on site filled with produce and pecan pie.

Christopher Drummer with the Ministry said, “God wants us to reach out to those who are less fortunate; who need help. And so, you know, we just really put that at the forefront of everything that we do in our mission.”

Carolina Rodriguez is thankful for Blessing Corner’s presence in the community, “I came here to give thanks to everybody in this world that God gave us.”

Pastor Sheila also said the Blessing Corner Ministry in Bakersfield needs a new warehouse to continue its mission in the community.

Fore more information on how you can help visit their website, theblessingcorner.com.