BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help to find a 50-year-old woman reported missing Friday.

Adelayda Franco, 50, was reporting missing Friday, according to officials. She was last seen in the 3900 block of Dos Lagos Drive around 1:15 p.m., officials said. Franco is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Franco is 5 feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say Franco was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding Franco’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-711.