BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On the day of the winter solstice and the longest night of the year, organizers reminded the community of the cold conditions homeless people endure. Marc Casica came to honor a former resident of The Open Door Network.

“We were lucky enough to be able to serve her in this last year and a half.” said Casica. “And she stayed with us, she found comfort in our shelter and we were able to at least, in my opinion, give her proper care, and loving care, and compassionate care.”

Casica says as a community it’s important to treat everyone as equals.

“We forget we are all human. We forget that there’s still folks out there on the streets, they were somebody’s son, and somebody’s daughter,” he said.

The 2023 Point in Time Count by the Bakersfield‐Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative reported 1,948 homeless people in Kern County.

The Sheriff’s Office says from Jan. 1 to Nov. 6, 120 homeless individuals died in Kern County, that’s 16% of the entire homeless population.

“So it’s not necessarily just a memorial that’s a somber event, it’s a celebratory event also where we can remember them, we can remember their lives, and we can remember the impact that they had on the community,” said Rick Ramos, Executive Director of the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative.

Ramos says not all hope is lost in alleviating homelessness in Bakersfield and Kern.

“It looks very daunting, but homelessness is solvable,” Ramos said. “With all the service providers that are putting in the work, we definitely can make that difference, and can reduce that number of homelessness.”

If you or someone you know is in need of shelter or resources call the number 211.