BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 5-year-old was seriously injured after he fell out of a vehicle and got run over by it Wednesday night, according to police.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to a home on Winter Crest Drive near Seasons Drive at around 7:45 p.m. after a 5-year-old boy was seriously injured by a vehicle. According to police, the child fell out of a family sedan and got run over by it and suffered major injuries.

The child was taken to Kern Medical for treatment, but his condition was not immediately known.

The incident is under investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.