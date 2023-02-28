BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision involving multiple vehicles on southbound Highway 99 is causing traffic delays Tuesday morning, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The crash was reported just after 8:34 a.m. involving a black Ford Explorer and four other vehicles, just north of Rosedale Highway, the page said.

The vehicles are currently blocking the three traffic lanes of southbound Highway 99. Minor injuries were reported in the crash.

It is not immediately known what caused the accident. Expect delays.

This is a developing story.