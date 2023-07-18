BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No luck yet in winning the Powerball lottery? It turns out there are quite a few things you have better chances at.

According to Powerball officials, the chances of winning the jackpot are roughly 1 in 292.2 million. Now, the question is: what might you have a better chance at?

Getting struck by lightning

Yes, you read that correctly.

According to the National Weather Service, you have a 1 in 15,300 chance of being struck by lightning, meaning you have a better chance at that than winning Powerball. In fact, the NWS reports that the U.S. averaged 43 reported lightning fatalities per year from 1989 to 2018.

However, you most likely prefer winning the Powerball, right?

Getting a hole-in-one

If you’re a fan of golf, this is probably especially exciting.

According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of the average golfer making a hole-in-one are about 12,000 to 1. The registry also reported that a hole-in-one is scored once every 3,500 golf rounds, and only 1-2% of golfers score a hole-in-one each year.

You may have no luck in the Powerball lottery, but you could at least try your hand at a golf club.

Finding a pearl in an oyster

It seems rare, but it’s actually more common than winning the $1,000,000,000 jackpot.

Matthew Gray, Assistant Professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, told CNN via email in 2018 that finding a pearl in an oyster is “estimated to be something like 1/10,000.”

However, Gray also said that number is being generous. At least it’s more generous than the chances of winning the Powerball lottery, though.

Finding a Four-Leaf Clover

Maybe you won’t match those winning numbers, but you could end up with a four-leaf clover in hand.

According to Yahoo, a 2017 analysis of 5.7 million clovers over six countries suggests your chances of finding one are 1 in 5,000. In case you’re feeling especially lucky, the chances of finding a five-leaf clover are 1 in 24,000, according to the same study.

While four-leaf and five-leaf clovers are exceedingly elusive, finding one is more common than winning Powerball.

Shaking the hand of the president

Feeling patriotic? Shaking the hand of the president of the United States is, in fact, found to be more common than winning the Powerball jackpot.

According to Business Insider, only about 1 in 5,000 Americans every year shake the president’s hand. Another fun fact: Business Insider also said that the president shakes about 65,000 hands a year.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday, July 19 at 7:59 p.m. PDT.