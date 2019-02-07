5-day 'Lightning in a Bottle' music festival could be coming to Bakersfield

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A massive five-day music festival could be coming to Bakersfield if county supervisors approve it next week.

A county official says the Lightning in a Bottle festival is on next Tuesday's supervisor's agenda, and if approved, the festival would come to Bakersfield from May 8 through May 13 to Buena Vista Lake and its aquatic and recreational area.

The county says the event could bring as many as 25,000 people to the festival, generating at least between $2 to $3 million for the county.

Lightning in a Bottle's festival website says it is scheduled for May 8 through May 13 in Central California, with an announcement to come on a location soon.

17 News has reached out to the Lightning in a Bottle organizers, but they have not responded for comment.