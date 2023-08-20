BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon near Ojai, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened at 2:41 p.m. on Sunday, centered about 4 miles southeast of Ojai, according to USGS.

Photo: U.S. Geological Survey

The quake caused widespread shaking throughout Southern California and was felt in parts of Bakersfield.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

