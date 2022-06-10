BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The City of Bakersfield will host their Independence Day firework show with live entertainment at River Walk, according to a press release from the city.

There will be several food vendors at the park and the firework show is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. on July 4, according to the release.

The release says the live entertainment will start at 6 p.m. at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre with a performance by Foster Campbell scheduled at 6:30 p.m.

For more information visit it The City of Bakersfield’s website.