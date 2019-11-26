4th annual Season for Peace

The pace of giving during the holidays here in Kern County is so frantic at times, it’s hard to keep up.

We didn’t want to forget the amazing people behind the fourth annual Season of Peace Thanksgiving party held in east Bakersfield this past Saturday.

The dance group, known as Dat Crew set a pretty lively pace for this holiday celebration, called Season for Peace on the east side. They gave away more than 150 turkeys and just in time for Thanksgiving.

“We just get God’s grace, God’s love out of it man. we don’t expect anything in return. All we expect is for people to treat each other better…to show love for one another and come out here at maybe spread a little light, a little bit of love for others they may not know,” said Danny Morrison. “You may see a face that doesn’t look like yours a color that isn’t yours, but you may share just a little bit of time with somebody you’ll think differently about it. it’s about conversation. it’s about love.”

Season for Peace, now in its fourth year, was created by local radio personality Danny Morrison.

Saturday’s giveaway was sponsored by 103.9 The Beat FM, the Tholco Real Estate group and the Cesar Chavez Foundation.