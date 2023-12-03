BAKERFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday brought the annual Mayor’s Ball — a red carpet reception brings leaders together to invest in the community and make a difference.

Proceeds go to CityServe, a faith based non-profit organization that collaborates with local churches to change the lives of those in need, including foster youth and families facing homelessness. The gala includes a reception hour, a decadent dinner, live music, dancing and impact statements from the people who turned their lives around after beating addiction.

“We are celebrating lives forever changed,” said Crissy Cochran with CityServe. “All of the community leaders here in town, they gather and we really just harness the power of generosity.”

Mayor Karen Goh says, “Lives that are changed that were once broken and hurting.”

CityServe offers services including job training, college courses and the new Elevate Apartment complex set to open its doors this spring to foster youth.