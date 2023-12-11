BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dec. 10 marks the anniversary of the tragic death of California Highway Patrol Officer John C. LaMar.

Forty-nine years ago on Dec, 10, 1954, Officer LaMar was checking a car hooked to a tow truck parked along Highway 99 near Bakersfield.

Although LaMar had set out flares to warn oncoming cars, a speeding driver ran through the flares and plowed into the back of the parked vehicles. LaMar was between the tow truck and the car and was fatally injured.

The 30-year-old patrolman was a former member of the Tulare Police Department and had served only two months with the CHP.