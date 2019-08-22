49-year-old man arrested in connection to the murder of Sara Hudson

(KXAS)– A 49-year-old man is in custody and charged in connection with the murder of a woman found Monday inside a burning SUV in Lower Greenville, police confirmed.

Glen Richter is charged with capital murder and was booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center after being interviewed and arrested Wednesday, police announced Thursday morning. His bond will be decided by a Dallas County magistrate.

The body of Sara Hudson, a recent college graduate, was found Monday night in the 5600 block of Alta Avenue. Police said their investigation led them to believe Hudson was likely murdered before the fire.

Police have not determined a motive for the killing, investigators said.

Police and Hudson’s family face many unanswered questions in the case, including why the murder occurred on her 22nd birthday.

Hudson’s uncle, Anthony Sacco, described her as kind, sweet and giggly, someone who loved to hunt and fish. He said her loss is unimaginable.

“Painful beyond any grief I’ve ever experienced,” Sacco said. “It’s like somebody reached in and grabbed your heart and pulled it out of your chest.”

Sacco, who lives in Bakersfield, California, where Hudson went to high school, said she spent part of her childhood in Dallas. He told NBC 5 her dad and aunt live in the area, so she returned after graduating this past spring from the University of Arkansas, where she studied business. She’d recently come back from a celebratory trip to Bali with her cousin.

Firefighters found Hudson’s body at about 7:30 Monday night in the back of a burning white Chevrolet Tahoe. The SUV was hidden from view by a fence and a tree, about a block from the main strip.

Alicia Duncan saw the crime scene tape when she walked to her office Tuesday morning, just yards from the scene. She said she was shocked when investigators knocked on her door and told her what happened.

“It’s extremely sad, and I hope that her family can find out what happened and get some closure,” Duncan said. “I hope that these investigators can actually find some answers to what happened to her because she is so young.”

Hudson worked for Schneider Transportation Company in Dallas. They released the following statement on Wednesday.