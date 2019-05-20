49 trees planted around the “Welcome to Bakersfield” sign

by: Lia Yoakum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The “Welcome to Bakersfield” sign got a little love and a little greener Sunday morning.

The WeLoveU Foundation and the World Mission Society Church of God planted 49 trees at the sign, northbound on Highway 99 near McKee Road.

And, along with the world-wide foundation, Keep Bakersfield Beautiful, the Tree Foundation of Kern and the County helped to bring the project to fruition.

Organizers say its a welcoming visual to people that call Bakersfield home and those just passing through.

Cork Oaks, Valley Oaks, Afghan Pines and Canary Island Pines were among the trees planted along the edges of the sign.     

