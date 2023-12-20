BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A low cost rescue continues to partner with Kern County Animal Services to offer a spay and neuter program.

On Wednesday, 45 dogs and cats were spayed or neutered at Pioneer Park. The low cost SNIP mobile clinic offers just $20 for cats and $40 for dogs to be spayed or neutered.

The event was sponsored by the Strength of Shadow Dog Rescue. Their goal is to help decrease pet overpopulation in Kern County.

Organizers say the next clinic will be held Jan. 29, 2024.

For more information, visit the Kern County Animal Services Facebook page.