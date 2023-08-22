BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The housing and homelessness committee was told on Tuesday that progress is being made on both matters, but not without challenges.

Shelters are filled to capacity often, and a July report from Flood Ministries — which works with the city for street outreach services — shows the organization averages 174 contacts with homeless individuals weekly.

However, 65 individuals were turned away last month due to lack of dorm capacity. The report also revealed that throughout the month, 44% of individuals refused service, which is why during a meeting, Councilmember Eric Arias challenged the committee to find more funding and solutions to tackle those numbers.

“As much as we’re doing to invest in those facilities, as much work as we’re doing to bring in affordable housing units, we know that it’s going to take a significant amount of work, a significant amount of money, but also a significant amount of time,” said Arias.

However, time is running out as Bakersfield continues to grow and more residents find themselves on the streets.

“We do not have time to wait,” Arias said. “I just got back from San Diego, and experiencing the significant challenges that they have with homelessness almost makes me feel grateful to be where we are here in the city of Bakersfield. But the opportunity is for us to prevent us from ever getting to that level.”

Vice Mayor of Bakersfield and Chair of the Committee Andrae Gonzales agrees, and shares that is why he thinks more affordable housing will help decrease the number of individuals on the streets.

“We have a capacity issue, and its true not only in Bakersfield, but statewide, that there is an affordable housing crisis at the same time,” Gonzales said. “It’s a situation that’s kin to game of musical chairs, where you have individuals that are going to be displaced because of the number of diminishing units in our community.”

You can find more information on the committee here.