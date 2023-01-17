BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The 43rd Annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast is scheduled to return to Bakersfield at Mechanics Bank Convention Center next week.

Bakersfield Reverend Mark Joseph Lawrence will lead the community in prayer at 6:40 a.m. next Tuesday.

Mayor Karen Goh billed the event as the “second largest prayer breakfast in the nation,” intending to bring citizens together to pray for the community and our government leaders.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 a person at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center, Mossman’s Westchester, Watson Realty, Hodel’s Country Dining, and the Mayor’s office.