43,000 Kern County customers affected by PG&E shutoffs: should the utility have to pay?

738,000 PG&E customers across 35 counties had power shut off last week, including 4,300 Kern County customers.

As a result, it cost a few thousand dollars to get the county’s emergency operations center up during that time, according to County Fire Chief David Witt.

During Tuesday morning’s board of supervisor’s meeting, county counsel Margo Raison said, “an assessment should be made as to whether the county suffered any losses due to the PSPS–if we were unable to perform emergency services, if there was a danger to public health or welfare. If losses are identified, we should pursue a claim for damages.”

Raison said if any residents, businesses, or the county itself had monetary losses due to the PSPS, they could sue the utility.

She added, “as of October 7th, PG&E had 14 claims for food loss, two claims for business interruption causing economic loss, and six property damage claims.”

After last year’s devastating wildfires, PG&E has $50 billion in estimated liabilities and is still under bankruptcy.

“Them pushing that risk down to their consumers is absolutely an insane way to run a business,” said first district supervisor, Mick Gleason.

“They’re one major wildfire away from complete insolvency,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a letter to the CEO of PG&E, Newsom said the utility should pay back its customers, writing in part, “Californians should not pay the price for decades of PG&E’s greed and neglect.”

He recommends PG&E offer a credit or rebate–$100 for homes and $250 for small businesses.

“Is this corpus the right size to govern in the 21st century? (That’s) the question that will be decided through this bankruptcy process,” Newsom said.

In a news release Tuesday, PG&E said it still found more than 100 instances of damage during its inspections, including trees into lines and downed power lines. It says any of these instances could’ve ignited a fire had the power shutoffs not been initiated.

The California Public Utilities Commission will hold an emergency meeting this Friday in San Francisco. They’ll hear from PG&E about how it’ll make sure the next PSPS goes more smoothly. Kern County staff will send a representative to be there.