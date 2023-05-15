BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An estimated 42.3 million Americans are expected to travel this Memorial Day holiday, an increase of 7% from last year and just 1% below pre-pandemic numbers in 2019, according to the Auto Club of Southern California.

“This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports,” said Heather Felix, Auto Club’s vice president of travel products. “Despite higher ticket prices than last year, demand for flights is skyrocketing and this Memorial Day weekend could be the busiest at airports since 2005.”

In Southern California, about 2.8 million people are expected to travel by car, 358,000 by air and another 230,000 in buses, trains or cruises, according to AAA. The projected 3.3 million travelers is 7.7% higher than last year.

Friday, May 26 will see the most traffic on roads nationwide, and travelers are recommended to either leave in the morning or after 6 p.m. Peak traffic congestion is anticipated to hit Interstate 5 between Los Angeles and San Diego on Sunday afternoon, with an estimated travel time of three hours and 24 minutes, according to the AAA.

The top five destinations for Southern Californians this year are Las Vegas, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Grand Canyon and Palm Springs, according to the club.

Travelers are recommended to do the following: check tires, battery and fluid levels before getting on the road; pack food, water, first-aid kit and phone charger; and get to airports at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.