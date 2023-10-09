BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 4-year-old who was found in a swimming pool and later died in July has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Ezekiel Kaius Haro, 4, of Bakersfield was found in a swimming pool in the 2200 block of Chris Court on Sunday, July 9.

Upon being found, Haro was immediately taken to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital where he died on Tuesday, July 11 at 10:57 a.m., KCSO said.

According to the coroner’s office, the cause of Haro’s death was delayed drowning, and the manner of his death was accidental.