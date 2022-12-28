BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since.

Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what happened to her daughter.

The high-profile abduction case of the missing 4-year-old went cold after numerous leads never led to a suspect. Her whereabouts are still unknown.

“I wish I had done something different, if I had just paid more attention, there’s a lot of bad people but you never think it’s going to happen to you,” Eva Hernandez told 17 News sister station Telemundo Valle Central in 2010.

Eva Hernandez suspected Deisy’s father in her disappearance. Detectives followed that hunch to Mexico, but eliminated him as a suspect.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood believes someone knows what happened to Deisy Herrera and needs to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.