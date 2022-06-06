BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the boy who was killed after getting run over by a car last Wednesday.

The Bakersfield Police responded to a home on Winter Crest Drive near Seasons Drive at around 7:42 p.m. When they arrived, police found Dilrag Singh, 4, of Bakersfield, suffering from major, life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car. The child fell out of a family sedan and got run over by it, according to police.

Singh was transported to Kern Medical, where he died a short time later.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.