BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers are in custody in connection to their alleged involvement in the July 4th shooting that left one woman dead and injured two others in southeast Bakersfield. Bakersfield police are asking for the community’s help in finding the fifth and final suspect.

Bakersfield Police arrested four teen boys ages 14, 14, 15 and 15 on Friday in connection with their alleged roles in a July 4th shooting on the 1000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near East 10th Street around 11:07 p.m.

Bakersfield Police Department officials have identified the final suspect who is wanted for an active arrest warrant for murder as Demarko Hegwood, 19, of Bakersfield. Hegwood is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding Hegwood’s whereabouts is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.