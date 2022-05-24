BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, state inspectors found a pair of oil wells leaking methane behind an East Bakersfield neighborhood. Over the weekend, inspectors located four more leaks in the same field.

A report by the California Department of Conservation’s Geologic Energy Management division was made public Saturday. It shows three wells registered leaks of at least 50,000 parts per million – the upper limit of inspectors’ equipment.

Those wells, along with those capped last week, are all registered to the same company, Sunray Petroleum. Public records show Sunray, which filed for bankruptcy in 2011, was ordered to seal and abandon those wells earlier this month after multiple years’ worth of fines and citations.

A representative for Sunray said he was aware of the records but declined further comment.