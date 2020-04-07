4 more businesses announce layoffs due to COVID-19, including BJ’s Restaurant and Three-Way Chevrolet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — BJ’s Restaurant, Western Dental, Three-Way Chevrolet and Club Demonstration Services Inc. have all announced layoffs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

BJ’s has announced it has temporarily laid off 120 workers at its Bakersfield restaurant located at 10750 Stockdale Hwy. Western Dental has announced it has temporarily laid off 86 employees across six of its locations in Bakersfield.

Three-Way Chevrolet told the county it has laid off 66 of its employees. CDS said it has laid off 33 employees at its 4900 Panama Lane facility and 30 at its 3800 Rosedale Hwy. facility, for a total of 63 employees.