BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four Kern County high schools were recognized for programs that allow students to earn college credits while attending high school.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced McFarland, Arvin, Delano and Robert F. Kennedy high schools as four out of nine schools statewide named as Exemplary Dual Enrollment Award recipients.

The program recognizes schools that demonstrate quality, equity-driven dual enrollment programs.

This is the first year that schools are being recognized for this award and the Kern County programs are offered in partnership with Bakersfield College.