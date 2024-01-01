BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four people died Friday in a head-on collision on Highway 14 in the Mojave area, according to California Highway Patrol.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved, officers said.

The crash happened south of Horse Canyon Road at about 8:41 p.m. A Mercedes headed south entered the northbound lane to pass another vehicle and collided with a Jeep, according to CHP.

The Mercedes’ 61-year-old driver and a passenger whose age wasn’t given were killed. The driver of the Jeep, 23, and a passenger, 27, also died, officers said. Their names will be released by the coroner’s office.

The sole survivor was a 24-year-old passenger in the Jeep who suffered serious injuries and was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center, according to CHP.

Everyone involved lived outside the county, officers said.

The crash remains under investigation. Officers thanked motorists who stopped and helped, and urged drivers to stick to the speed limit and only pass when it’s safe.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the CHP office in Mojave at 661-823-5500.