BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into two adults and two teens being arrested by Bakersfield Police Wednesday night, according to the department.

Officers conducted the traffic stop around 7:30 p.m. on Sky View Drive, just south of Panama Lane.

During the stop, officials said they found a loaded unregistered firearm with a drum magazine inside of the vehicle. Officers arrested one 29-year old man and two teens, ages 16 and 17.

The arrest lead BPD to obtain and execute a search warrant for the residence the man arrested during the traffic stop shares with another 29-year-old man. During the search, officers found an additional loaded unregistered firearm.

The two adults and the two teens were arrested for various firearm and gang charges.

According to Kern County inmate booking records, the man arrested during the traffic stop is being held on $240,000 bail while, the man arrested during the search warrant is being held on a $62,500 bail. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.