WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into three adult males and one juvenile being arrested by deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation.

On Sunday Sept. 11, around 9:20 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in Wasco.

During the stop, deputies said the driver, Cristofher Visoso, 18, of Lost Hills, was driving without a valid license.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9mm handgun that was unregistered, two magazines for the gun, suspected cocaine and gang indicia, KCSO said.

Officials also identified the passengers of the vehicles as David Garcia, 20, and Saul Ruiz, 19, and a 15-year-old juvenile of Lost Hills.

Visoso, Garcia, and Ruiz were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for participation in a criminal street gang, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and various additional charges, according to the release.

The 15-year-old juvenile was arrested and booked into juvenile hall under the same charges.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.